Power was credited with a pair of assists during a 6-3 victory over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Power, who was sidelined the previous three games with a lower-body injury, made an immediate impact Thursday, earning helpers on Casey Mittelstadt's two markers. The 20-year-old blueliner joined Kale Clague on the second pairing and logged 21:08 of ice time, including 3:29 with the man-advantage. Power contributed two shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in the win.