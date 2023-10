Power posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Power has logged a helper in two straight games, and he's up to four assists through eight contests overall. The defenseman helped out on John-Jason Peterka's tally in the first period. Power also has 13 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating this season, and he's playing in a top-four role.