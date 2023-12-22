Power scored a goal to complement a plus-5 rating and three blocked shots in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Sabers permitted nine goals with Power skating to a minus-4 rating in their previous tilt against the Blue Jackets, so this was a fine way for the young defenseman to balance out that poor outing, but his slump was measured beyond that contest. Power, who's in his second full NHL season, was stuck in an 11-game point drought before snapping out of it with his goal against the Leafs. He has two goals and 11 assists -- including two on the power play -- plus 54 blocked shots through 34 contests.