Power scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Power put an end to an 11-game point drought with his tally. The 23-year-old has maintained a hearty share of ice time, averaging 19:45 per game during his slump, and he logged 21:17 in Monday's contest. For the season, the blueliner is at just eight points with 40 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-8 rating over 28 appearances. Power has taken a step back this year, his fourth full NHL campaign.