Power scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Power gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 6:26 of the second period. The defenseman has scored all four of his goals this season in his last nine games, but he hasn't recorded an assist in that span. He's up to 20 points, 84 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 51 outings overall.