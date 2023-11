Power registered an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Power has one goal, seven helpers and a team-high plus-6 rating through 14 contests. He's drawing attention as the No. 1 overall pick from 2021, but at this juncture, casual fantasy managers are more familiar with Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres' first overall selection in 2018. Power is averaging 23:22 of ice time compared to 24:25 for the more established blueliner.