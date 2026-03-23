Power scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Power snapped a three-game slump with this effort. He set up Alex Tuch's opening goal in the first period and scored to tie the game at 4-4 midway through the third. The 23-year-old Power has contributed decent offense in a top-four role this season, though he's not currently in the power-play mix. The blueliner has a career-high eight goals but has added just 18 helpers with 105 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 70 appearances.