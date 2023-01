Power scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Power's first goal of the season came 56 seconds into overtime, securing the win for the Sabres in a tight game. He'd scored twice in eight contests in a late-season audition following his collegiate campaign last year, but he's yet to show consistent finishing even for a blueliner. The 20-year-old has 17 points, a plus-10 rating, 71 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 18 PIM through 43 outings.