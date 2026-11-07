Power notched three assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Power had gone a season-worst three games without a point prior to this effort, which saw him make up for the recent slump. The 23-year-old defenseman is having a strong campaign so far, earning two goals, 12 helpers, 22 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating over 16 appearances. With Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson handling the toughest defensive assignments, Power has had more room to thrive on offense, which has him tracking toward shattering his previous career high of 40 points in the 2024-25 season.