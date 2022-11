Power delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay. One came on the power play.

Power led all Sabres' scorers and now has five assists in his last four games. And Saturday, he managed it while skating 28:14 as the team's top defender because Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) was a late scratch. It's an impressive feat for a 19-year-old defender against the a three-consecutive Cup finalist and two-time winner.