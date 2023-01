Power logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Power ended a three-game point drought when he set up Victor Olofsson's second-period tally. For the season, Power has produced four of his 15 assists with the man advantage. The 20-year-old defenseman is still in search of his first goal through 38 games, and he's put 62 shots on net with 48 blocks, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating in a top-four role.