Power logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Power now has two helpers through his first three games after setting up Jeff Skinner's first-period tally Tuesday. The 20-year-old Power signed a seven-year extension with Buffalo in the offseason after tallying 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in his first full NHL season. He's opened the 2023-24 campaign with Henri Jokiharju on the Sabres second defensive pairing while getting work on the second power-play unit.