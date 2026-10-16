Power scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Power's tally was the game-winner. The 23-year-old defenseman's strong start to the year continues, as he's effectively filled the void created by the Sabres' trade of Bowen Byram to Chicago. Through eight contests, Power has two goals, six assists, eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances. Power is still searching for his first power-play point of the year, but he is seeing decent usage in that situation and will get even more while Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) is on the mend.