Power (lower body) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Power left Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Florida due to the injury. He recorded a shot in 13:27 of ice time before exiting the game. With Power poised to sit, Jacob Bryson will probably draw into Sunday's lineup.
More News
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Erupts for three points•
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Compiles counting stats in loss•
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Produces helper with man advantage•
-
Sabres' Owen Power: Extends point streak in victory•