Power produced two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Power was credited with the secondary helper on Casey Mittelstadt's shorthanded tally in the first period. In the second, Power set up the first of Alex Tuch's three goals in the game. It had been a quiet start to the season for Power, who didn't log a point in the first three games. He's added a plus-2 rating, four shots on net and four blocked shots while playing in a top-four role through four outings.