Power, who is dealing with a minor strain, won't participate in Wednesday's preseason game against Pittsburgh.

Power is day-to-day due to the injury, so he still might be an option for Friday's exhibition tilt against the Penguins. Provided he's healthy, Power is expected to start 2025-26 as part of the Sabres' top four. If he isn't available for the start of the regular season, then that would increase the chances of Jacob Bryson dressing for Buffalo's season opener against the Rangers on Oct. 9.