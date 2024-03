Power notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Power has four points over his last four contests. The 21-year-old defenseman continues to find ways to chip in while serving in a top-four role. He's up to 28 points, 91 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 64 appearances. He likely doesn't have time to match last year's 35-point campaign, but a late surge on offense could change that.