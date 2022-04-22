Power scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Power gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead in the third period by lighting the lamp for the first time in his fifth NHL game. He was the second first overall pick on the blue line to score a goal for Buffalo in the game, as Rasmus Dahlin did so earlier in the night. Between picking Power in 2021 and selecting Dahlin in 2018, the Sabres should have two franchise cornerstones on defense for years to come, assuming they avoid another Jack Eichel-like situation.