Power scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Power's tally tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but the Hurricanes were able to pull away in the second. The 22-year-old Power figures to play a larger role in the short term while Rasmus Dahlin (personal) is away from the team. For the season, Power has two goals, six points, 20 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-5 rating over 14 outings.