Power logged an assist in 23:10 minutes of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to St. Louis.

Power was able to get on the scoresheet in his second NHL game, assisting on an Alex Tuch goal in the second period. The 2021 first-overall pick also added three shots while playing on Buffalo's second pairing. Still only 19-years-old, Power has certainly looked capable against NHL competition. With his combination of size, vision, and skating ability, he has the potential to become a high-level fantasy defenseman.