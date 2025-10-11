Power (illness) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Power could make his season debut in Saturday's matchup against Boston. He missed time during training camp due to a minor strain, which resulted in him starting the 2025-26 campaign on injured reserve, but he sat out Thursday's season opener versus the Rangers because of an illness. The 22-year-old defender had seven goals, 40 points, 139 shots on net and 109 blocked shots across 79 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.