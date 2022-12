Power (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Thursday.

Power is back on the ice after missing the previous three games due to his lower-body problem. The blueliner is currently stuck in a seven-game pointless streak during which he has registered 13 shots, 10 PIM and nine blocks. In addition to his even-strength role, Power should get a look with the No. 2 power-play unit which could help him break through offensively.