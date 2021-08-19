Power has decided to return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Power, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, is undoubtedly ready for the NHL, but he's decided to return to a stacked Michigan team that will have a fantastic shot at winning the National Championship rather than play for a Sabres squad that will likely be one of the worst teams in the NHL. Power could, however, decide to sign with Buffalo following the conclusion of the NCAA season. The 6-foot-5 blueliner racked up three goals and 16 points while posting a plus-18 rating in 26 games with Michigan last year.