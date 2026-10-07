Power scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Power picked up the secondary assist on Noah Ostlund's third-period goal before completing Buffalo's comeback with 37.4 seconds remaining in overtime. The 23-year-old finished with a plus-3 rating and has opened the campaign on a strong note, tallying five points (one goal, four assists) through three appearances. He has established himself as an important source of offense from Buffalo's blue line in the early stages of the campaign.