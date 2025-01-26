Power notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Power has struggled with just three points and a minus-4 rating over 11 appearances in January. The 22-year-old defenseman has 25 points, 86 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 49 outings overall. He's still on pace for a career year and is unlikely to lose his spots on the second pairing or second power-play unit, but he'll be tough to roster in fantasy if his offense doesn't get back on track.