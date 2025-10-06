Power (strain) landed on injured reserve Monday.

Power will now miss the regular-season opener Thursday against the Rangers, though it's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined for. Michael Kesselring (undisclosed) was also placed on injured reserve Monday, so Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram will likely log heavy minutes during the early portion of the campaign. Power hit the 40-point mark for the first time in his career (seven goals, 33 helpers) in 2024-25, so he should be a key player for the Sabres when healthy this year.