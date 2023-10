Power signed a seven-year, $58.45 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Just two days after locking in Rasmus Dahlin with an eight-year extension, the Sabres also got a deal done with Power, solidifying the team's defense corps for the remainder of the decade. Power was solid as a rookie last season, posting four goals, 31 assists, 130 shots on goal and 86 blocked shots in 79 contests. The 20-year-old defenseman should be able to grow into the deal, which begins in 2024-25.