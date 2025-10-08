Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Power (strain) should be available for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Power was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a minor strain, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to miss time to begin the regular season. The 22-year-old made 79 regular-season appearances last year, racking up seven goals, 33 assists, 109 blocked shots, 26 hits and 16 PIM while averaging 21:19 of ice time.