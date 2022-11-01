Power produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Power wasn't that involved in the blowout, but he set up a Dylan Cozens goal in the third period. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Power, who has yet to show much consistency in his first full season. The 19-year-old blueliner has three helpers, an even plus-minus rating, eight shots on net and 12 blocked shots through nine contests this year, matching his point total from eight games last season.