Power (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Power didn't come out for the third period, and it was later announced he wouldn't return. That leaves the defenseman's status in doubt for the Sabres' last three games of the season, including Sunday's contest against the Lightning. If Power misses time, Jacob Bryson will draw back into the lineup.
