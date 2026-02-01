Power scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Power ended his 24-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he was limited to seven assists, but he added 37 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't stepped up much this season with four goals, 16 points, 83 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 53 outings. He's still playing a big role in the top four, and he's doing enough defensively to help the Sabres stay in the tight playoff race.