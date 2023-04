Power notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-6 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has had some growing pains in his first full season with the Sabres, including his current 23-game goal drought, but Power has still been flashing his upside down the stretch. Over the last 12 games, the 20-year-old blueliner has 10 helpers, and he's up to four goals and 34 points through 74 contests.