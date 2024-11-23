Power provided a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Power did a good job of driving play when on the ice Friday. He has six helpers over his last six games, though he's also posted a minus-1 rating in that span as the defensive side of his game could still use some work. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 33 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances, putting him on track to shatter his career high of 35 points from his rookie year in 2022-23.