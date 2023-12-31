Power picked up two assists while adding four shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old blueliner produced his first multi-point performance in over a month. Power went most of December stuck in a slump, going 11 straight games without getting onto the scoresheet at all, but he's shaken it off with a goal and four points in the last four contests -- a stretch in which he's also contributed seven shots on net, seven blocked shots, four hits and a stellar plus-8 rating.