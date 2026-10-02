Power notched two assists with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old helped set up tallies by Mattias Samuelsson in the first period and Konsta Helenius in the second. Rasmus Dahlin remains the top dog on the Sabres blue line, but with Bowen Byram now in Chicago, there figure to be more opportunities for Power on the second power-play unit in 2026-27 -- he failed to record a point with the man advantage last season, helping to contribute to a mildly disappointing 29 points (eight goals and 21 assists) in 81 regular-season games.