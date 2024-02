Power left practice with an apparent hand injury Monday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, and was undergoing additional imaging, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Power has managed just one assist in his last nine contests while recording 15 shots and averaging 23:34 of ice time. At this point, Power should probably be considered questionable heading into Tuesday's clash with the Kings. If he does miss any time, Jacob Bryson will likely slide back into the lineup.