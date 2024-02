Power (hand) doesn't feel ready to return Wednesday versus Montreal, but he believes his recovery is going well, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Power joined the Sabres for the morning skate. He has two goals, 18 points, 28 hits and 74 blocks in 51 appearances in 2023-24. When Power is ready to return, he will likely serve in a top-four capacity and occupy a spot on the second power-play unit.