Power (strain) will not be in the lineup to face Pittsburgh on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Power's absence against the Penguins on Wednesday was described as a minor strain, but now the blueliner finds himself missing a second straight game, albeit a minor-league one. If Power can't suit up for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Thursday, the team will have to hope one or both of Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) or Michael Kesselring (undisclosed) return to 100 percent to avoid having to go with an untested blue line.