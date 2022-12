Power (lower body) won't be available Saturday against Arizona, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Power will miss a second straight game after being hurt in the pregame warmups Thursday prior to Buffalo's matchup with Colorado. He is listed as day-to-day after skating for a bit Saturday. Power has produced 10 assists, 42 shots on goal, 37 blocks and 14 hits in 29 games this season. The Sabres brought up Jeremy Davies on Friday to help fill in on the back end.