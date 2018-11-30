Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Activated off injured reserve
Berglund (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Berglund -- who missed the previous five games due to his upper-body issue -- figures to slot into the lineup right away, with Remi Elie the most likely candidate to be relegated to the press box. In order to make room for the Swedish center, the Sabres put Conor Sheary (upper body) on IR.
