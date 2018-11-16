Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Back in the lineup
Berglund returns to the ice for Friday's game in Winnipeg.
After being a healthy scratch last game, Berglund will center Buffalo's third line, and also get a chance on the top power play unit. He had primarily been used on the fourth line, so this gives him much more fantasy appeal than before. If he can prove he belongs there, it might not be too late to turn his season around.
More News
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Healthy scratched•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Not playing Thursday•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Questionable against San Jose•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Deposits goal in Sabres debut•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Shuffling off to Buffalo•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Turns season around at end•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...