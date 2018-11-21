Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Dealing with upper-body injury
Berglund will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Wednesday due to an upper-body issue.
Berglund -- who will be replaced by Evan Rodrigues versus Philadelphia -- is currently stuck in a six-game pointless streak in which he has put a mere three shots on goal. The team is expected to reevaluate the Swede on Wednesday in order to determine how long he might be out of action.
