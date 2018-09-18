Berglund registered a goal in Monday's 4-1 preseason road win over the Blue Jackets.

Acquired in the Ryan O'Reilly deal when the free-agency signing period opened this summer, it didn't take long for Berglund to make an impact with his new club. He opened the scoring in this preseason contest and wound up with 17:51 of ice time, including 1:24 on the power play. Berglund will be hard-pressed to see man-advantage ice time during the regular season, but an injury to a top-six forward -- namely Jack Eichel or Casey Mittelstadt -- could always change those plans.