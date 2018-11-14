Berglund sat in the press box during Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay.

This is the second time Berglund has been a healthy scratch for the Sabres. He's had a rough start in Buffalo, posting just four points in 16 games. He started out as the No. 2 centre, but quickly got relegated to fourth line duties. Berglund scored 17 goals in 57 games last year for St. Louis, a pace of 24 goals in a full season. He'll have his work cut out for him if he's to come anywhere near that total this time around.