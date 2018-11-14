Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Healthy Scratched
Berglund sat in the press box during Tuesday's contest against Tampa Bay.
This is the second time Berglund has been a healthy scratch for the Sabres. He's had a rough start in Buffalo, posting just four points in 16 games. He started out as the No. 2 centre, but quickly got relegated to fourth line duties. Berglund scored 17 goals in 57 games last year for St. Louis, a pace of 24 goals in a full season. He'll have his work cut out for him if he's to come anywhere near that total this time around.
More News
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Not playing Thursday•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Questionable against San Jose•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Deposits goal in Sabres debut•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Shuffling off to Buffalo•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Turns season around at end•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Scores hat trick in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...