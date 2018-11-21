Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Lands on injured reserve
Berglund (upper body) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
While the team has not provided a timeline or specifics regarding Berglund's upper-body issue, the fact that he has been placed on injured reserve means he will miss a minimum of the next three contests. Evan Rodrigues figures to see the bulk of the minutes in Berglund's absence.
