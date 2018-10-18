Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Not playing Thursday
Berglund will be scratched from Thursday's game against the Sharks, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
With Berglund out, Remi Elie is stepping into the lineup. Berglund has gotten off to a slow start in his first season with the Sabres, as he has one assist and three shots through six games. The 30-year-old center's next chance to play will be Saturday against the Kings.
