Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Placed on waivers
The Sabres placed Berglund (suspension) on unconditional waivers Wednesday with the intention of terminating his deal.
Although the team isn't releasing any more details regarding the situation, Berglund was saddled with an indefinite suspension by the Sabres after he didn't report to the club following his two-game absence due to illness. It's unclear exactly what caused the situation, but the veteran pivot has presumably ended his time in Buffalo after just 23 games, having recorded just four points -- two goals and two assists -- over that span. If he goes unclaimed, Berglund would become a free agent.
More News
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Suspended indefinitely•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Won't play Thursday•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Unavailable against Kings•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...