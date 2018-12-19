The Sabres placed Berglund (suspension) on unconditional waivers Wednesday with the intention of terminating his deal.

Although the team isn't releasing any more details regarding the situation, Berglund was saddled with an indefinite suspension by the Sabres after he didn't report to the club following his two-game absence due to illness. It's unclear exactly what caused the situation, but the veteran pivot has presumably ended his time in Buffalo after just 23 games, having recorded just four points -- two goals and two assists -- over that span. If he goes unclaimed, Berglund would become a free agent.