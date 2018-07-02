Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Shuffling off to Buffalo
Berglund was traded alongside Tage Thompson, Vladamir Sobotka, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Sabres for Ryan O'Reilly on Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues dealt quantity for quality in this one, with a few pieces, like Berglund, heading north in exchange for a top-six forward in O'Reilly. Berglund is, admittedly, the least-interesting part of the return for the Sabres. The 30-year-old had 17 goals in 57 games last year, but he only had nine assists. Playmaking has never been the Swede's strong suit, and that's not likely to change with Buffalo. There is less talent on the Sabres, so there could be a good role for Berglund, unless they decide to go with a youth movement.
