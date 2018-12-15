Berglund (illness) is facing an indefinite suspension from the NHL for failing to report to the Sabres.

Berglund apparently was dealing with an illness and missed the last two games, but the Swede getting saddled with an indefinite suspension for failure to report comes as a surprise. The Sabres, who are preparing for Saturday's road game against the Capitals, are not elaborating on the situation at this time, but we suspect local reporters will dig up the details sooner than later.