Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Suspended indefinitely
Berglund (illness) is facing an indefinite suspension from the NHL for failing to report to the Sabres.
Berglund apparently was dealing with an illness and missed the last two games, but the Swede getting saddled with an indefinite suspension for failure to report comes as a surprise. The Sabres, who are preparing for Saturday's road game against the Capitals, are not elaborating on the situation at this time, but we suspect local reporters will dig up the details sooner than later.
More News
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Won't play Thursday•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Unavailable against Kings•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Back in lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...