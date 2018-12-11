Sabres' Patrik Berglund: Unavailable against Kings
Berglund is under the weather and won't suit up versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Berglund is pointless in his previous 10 outings while averaging 12:59 of ice time. The center's absence from the scoresheet could cause him to miss the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign when he was limited to just 42 games due to injury. In the 30-year-old's stead, Zemgus Girgenson will slot into a fourth-line role.
